Sarfaraz Ahmed, the captain of the Quetta Gladiators, has received criticism from social media users as a result of his team’s bad performance in the eighth Pakistan Super League (PSL) season as well as his own subpar performance.

The Gladiators are currently sitting sixth in the points standings despite having dropped five of their first six league games.

The recent bad performance of QG is a continuation of their dismal four-season pattern. Since winning the trophy in 2019, the squad has failed to go past the first round of the competition.

Fans, discouraged by the team’s poor performance, attacked captain Sarfaraz on social media.

Waqar Younis summed it perfectly you can't just play run a ball as number 6 batter, especially when required rate is high

Sarfaraz is QG's biggest problem

Their miseries won't solve until they get rid of this man

On way to 4th consecutive group stage exit under him #LQvsQG pic.twitter.com/p21HPpUlMk — SAAD 🇵🇰 (@SaadIrfan258) March 2, 2023

When was the last time Sarfaraz won a match for his team with his performance? 🤔 — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) March 2, 2023

My man of the match is Hussain Talat for his excellent game awareness for not trying to run out Sarfaraz purposely two times. Not sure why Shaheen was upset on him as it was pretty obvious and technical. #LQvQG — Saqib Shah (@Saqibca) March 2, 2023

Quetta is on the verge of being eliminated from the tournament after their loss to Lahore Qalandars on Thursday by a score of 17 runs.