Former Federal Minister Faisal Vawda has claimed that Ali Amin Gandapur will not be able to complete their term as Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because there are problems for him after Ramadan.

While talking to the media in Karachi, Faisal Vawda said that I have been MNA, Federal Minister, and Senator, I have submitted papers for senatorship, and defeat is in Allah’s hands.

On a question about Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, the former federal minister said that Ali Amin Gandapur will not be able to complete his term, and problems will start for him after Ramadan.

He said that whatever is needed in the constitutional amendment or the Army Act regarding the events of May 9 should be there and it will be, no one involved in the events of May 9 will be exempted.

Faisal Vawda said on the question about the founder of PTI that in the current situation, it is better if the founder PTI forms the government on the Moon, I explained to the founder of PTI but he did not understand, he still does not understand If they had understood my point, this situation would not have happened today, I still advise them to leave the politics of Mullah Jat and find a democratic way, to get themselves, Pakistan, institutions and the nation out of the vortex. Also to

Faisal Vawda, on the question asked regarding the Chairman Senate, had to say that till now the favorite horse is the candidate of the People’s Party, but as for Anwarul Haq Kakar Sahib, nothing is impossible in Pakistan, who can take oath at 11 o’clock. You can also go to jail at one minute past 11 o’clock.

Faisal Vawda, on the question regarding buying and selling during the Senate elections, had to say whether it is a general election or a Senate election, buying and selling has been happening in Pakistan, I cannot say that there will be no buying and selling this time.

On the question related to the current government, the former federal minister said that I think this government will last for two and a half years.

When asked about his resignation, Faisal Vawda said, “Yes, I resigned myself, no one could make me resign. I was expelled from the party for telling the truth. I left the party when PTI was in the sky.”, they should know that I resigned after qualifying.

Regarding his meeting with Asif Zardari, Faisal Vawda said, “I will meet with Asif Zardari a thousand times, while the former federal minister regarding Punjab Chief Minister said that Maryam Nawaz Buzdar is two.”