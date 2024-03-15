It is now very clear that Israel is conducting genocide against Palestinians. Israel has changed its defense policy, permitting the army to kill anyone as part of a ground operation in Gaza.

Israeli politicians and soldiers destroyed Gaza, indulging in the happy fantasy of settling Israeli immigrants in Gaza. Palestinians have no necessities of life such as food, drink, shelter and medical care.

Undeniably, bombs are falling from the sky. It is difficult to say what will happen next. The extent of what has already happened in Palestine is difficult to express in words and what will happen will be even more horrific and tragic.

Genocide experts say such open and active support for the genocide has never appeared for anybody in the past. Organizations in North America and Western Europe are either actively supporting it or maintaining complete silence on the matter, which is the name of support.

For a genocide to take place, two things are necessary: the infrastructural and material capacity to carry out the genocide and the continuation of the genocide under a name other than genocide. The Western world is equally participating in both.

The US has sent aircraft carriers to the region and has declared clearly that it will fight back any state or party with all its might. Britain is also supporting Western imperialism by sending a fleet. America is supplying defense materials and weapons to Israel.

Washington has rejected calls for an end to war. Businesses and financial institutions are providing financial support to Israel in the name of helping the affected people. It is even encouraging others to shelter Palestinian refugees so that they cannot return to Gaza. Years of aid have enabled Israel to carry out genocide.

Political, social, and cultural institutions; and the media are covering up the genocide, saying it is a legitimate war against the persecution of Jews around the world. Many are losing their jobs accused of criminal activities for supporting Palestine.

There is a ban on all forms of advertising. The media is saying with all its might that Hamas is responsible for the destruction of Palestinian civil life. Israel’s operation is a campaign to eliminate Hamas. Israel is closing the mouths of those who are against this statement and cornering them.

In short, all Western institutions are currently providing organized support to the ongoing genocide in Palestine in the name of saving civilization from barbarism. However, recently, many countries of the world have given a strong response to Israel by recognizing the Palestinian state.

Israel’s war in Gaza is continuing even in the holy month of Ramadan and Gaza reduced to rubble, and the war has hit the economy of Israel as well. Many factories have stopped production. Businesses are also suffering because they are not getting new investments.

The Bank of Israel issued a rough estimate of the war’s impact on the country’s economy. The central bank said the financial impact of the war on the economy would be as much as $5,300 billion.

The Gaza war is having a very negative impact on the lives of Israeli citizens. Israel’s tourism sector has suffered the most. Restaurants and shops across Israel are empty. Israelis household income has suffered very much. A difficult economic situation awaits them.

War is not a creative act, but a monster of destruction. Expecting good sense from the Israeli rulers is useless, the way they think.

Inside Israel, opinion in favor of Palestine exists. This opinion can turn into a wildfire. Israel’s rulers may be insane, however, the rest of the leaders of the world are healthy. If they are healthy, why are they failing to give healthy advice to Israel?