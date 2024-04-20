Rome: The G7 countries have strongly opposed the Israeli military operation in Rafah.

According to the Arab media, the meeting of the G7 foreign ministers ended after three days and expressed serious concern over the situation in the Gaza Strip.

The statement at the end of the meeting said that Israel should abide by international law and that Hamas should release all Israeli hostages.

According to the statement, the G7 countries are deeply concerned about the massacre of innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The G7 countries said that they are strongly opposed to the Israeli military operation in Rafah, the southern region of the Gaza Strip.

The final statement called for Israel to take practical steps to get more aid into the Gaza Strip.

The G7 countries condemned the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and supported the retaliation, saying in the statement that all parties in the Middle East must avoid escalation.

In the statement of the meeting, it was said that Iran and its supported forces should stop the attacks immediately, the responsibility for the destruction of the regional and international peace lies on Iran, and they are ready to impose sanctions against Iran.

The G7 countries include the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, as well as the European Union.