Talks have already started regarding the India-Pakistan clash in the ICCT Twenty20 World Cup 2024 even though the match is scheduled to be held in New York on June 9.

The biggest question being asked is how the pitch will be for the India-Pakistan match as the stadium in New York has been temporarily constructed and this level of competition is being played for the first time.

It has been reported that the Nassau County Stadium for the India-Pakistan match will be a pitch similar to Adelaide in New York, Nassau County Stadium has been specially prepared for the World Cup.

CEO of Twenty20 World Cup USA, Brett Jones, said that the construction of the temporary stadium faced major challenges, with record rainfall and freezing cold during construction.

Brett Jones said that the idea of the temporary stadium was taken from the Olympic Games golf courses and Formula One, it is the same infrastructure that is used in these events, they hired people who have been working with this infrastructure for 20, 30 years. And using drop-in technology for the pitch, Adelaide expert curator Damian Hoff was hired to produce the pitch.

Drop-in pitches are manufactured in Florida’s warm climate, pitches will be shipped from Florida to New York closer to the event.

“These pitches will be similar to Melbourne and Adelaide,” said Brett Jones. It will play the same