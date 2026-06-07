GILGIT: Tensions flared outside a polling station in Gilgit on Sunday as supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) engaged in a heated exchange that escalated into a physical altercation, according to eyewitness accounts and local reports.

The incident occurred outside the Sir Syed School polling station, where polling for the elections was underway. Security personnel quickly intervened and brought the situation under control and no major injuries were reported.

Polling is also continuing in Skardu’s GBA-9 constituency, where eight candidates are contesting the seat. A total of 33,649 registered voters are exercising their right to vote in the constituency.

Election officials said 54 polling stations have been set up in the area, including 22 declared highly sensitive and four sensitive. The constituency has 17,774 male voters and 15,875 female voters, with arrangements including 12 male, 12 female and 30 joint polling stations.

Authorities maintained that strict security measures were in place to ensure a peaceful polling process, and said voting was proceeding in an orderly manner across most stations.

Allegations of irregularities in Astore polling station

Separately, reports of serious disorder emerged from the Eidgah Female Polling Station in Astore, where voters alleged irregularities in the electoral process. Some voters claimed that ballot stamping was being carried out improperly and without their consent.

The allegations have raised concerns among voters at the local level, although election officials have yet to issue an official response regarding the claims. Chief Election Commissioner of Gilgit-Baltistan has urged voters to ensure the election process is conducted peacefully and in an orderly manner as polling continues across the region.