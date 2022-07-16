QUETTA: The people of Balochistan were already suffering from the devastation brought on by the first round of monsoon rains earlier this month when the second round of severe rains flooded their houses and washed away bridges, roads, and other infrastructure, adding to their anguish.

Six people have been hurt in rain-related incidents so far, and several major bridges have been swept away, cutting off numerous areas from the rest of the nation.

Ever since the second monsoon period began on July 14, several rivers have overflowed in the Sibi and Lasbela districts. In the Bela Town region of Lasbela, at least 10 villages were inundated, displacing the residents.



According to the local administration, six persons, including women and children, were hurt when the roof of a mud house fell in the Leyri district, while a dozen other buildings suffered severe damage.Flooding caused a significant piece of a bridge in Bela Town to be swept away, causing Quetta to Karachi traffic to be suspended for more than 24 hours.

Consistent rainfall has heightened the risk of flash floods in the Harnai, Ziarat, Loralai, Zhob, Sherani, Qila Abdullah, and Qila Saifullah districts as different dams and reservoirs have been filled to capacity.

The Winder River was receiving a significant inflow of water from catchment areas that have been continuously receiving rain since last night.

Due to the recent 48 hours of persistently heavy rain, which caused flooding in the Bolan and Nari rivers, the situation in the Sibi and Bolan districts was also getting worse.