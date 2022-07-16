Country reports 737 new instances in the previous day.

The COVID-19 positive ratio increases to 3.28 percent following new infections.

According to NIH data, 189 COVID-19 patients are still.

After a 4.5-month hiatus, Pakistan’s COVID-19 death toll reached double digits in a single day, according to National Institute of Health (NIH) data released on Saturday.

The NIH reports that 10 deaths have been reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, which is the most since 11 deaths were reported on March 4.

22,451 COVID-19 diagnostic tests were performed nationwide during the course of the previous 24 hours, and 737 of those results were positive, for a positivity ratio of 3.28 percent.Due to escape changes that give them an advantage, experts attribute the current increase in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan to two sub-variants of the Omicron variant, known as BA.4 and BA.5.

They assert that those who’ve had a vaccination or whom have contracted COVD-19 have been exposed to the sub-variants, although there is no evidence to support this assertion. are developing a serious illness as a result of the sub-variants.