Karachi: The funeral prayers of the martyred Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) soldiers in the terrorist attack in Shahr-e-Quaid were offered.

According to Express News, the funeral prayers of the martyrs were attended by the Federal Interior Minister, Governor Sindh, Chief Minister Sindh, DG Rangers, relatives of the martyrs and senior civil and military officials in large numbers.

The participants paid tribute to the great sacrifices of the martyrs and expressed their heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the incident of terrorism is very sad and will be held accountable. The security forces will track down the terrorist elements wherever they are and bring them to justice.

Governor Sindh Nehal Hashmi said that we strongly condemn terrorism and will continue to struggle to eradicate it from the country, we will never tolerate Indian-sponsored terrorism and will uproot terrorism.

Karachi Rangers Camp Attack; 3 terrorists of Indian-backed organization killed, Afghan foreigner arrested

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the brave Rangers soldiers sacrificed their lives while destroying the evil intentions of the terrorists, to whom we salute, and stand with the security forces for the complete eradication of terrorism from the country.

After the funeral prayers, the bodies of the martyrs were sent to their native places where they will be buried with full military honors.

After the funeral prayers, Mohsin Naqvi, along with the Sindh Governor, also visited the place where the terrorist attack took place.

It should be noted that the terrorists of the Indian proxy Jamaat-ul-Ahrar had attacked the Rangers camp in Safoora, Karachi late last night, in which three Khawarij were killed while one terrorist was arrested in an injured condition, who is an Afghan citizen.