New direct flights between Lahore and Skardu have been confirmed by PIA, and they will start operating on June 3. This new route intends to ease travel and tourism in the area by providing passengers with a practical and effective air travel choice to experience Skardu’s breathtaking splendour, a well-liked vacation spot tucked away in the magnificent mountains of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The decision to begin direct flights between Lahore and Skardu is a result of PIA’s efforts to broaden its domestic flight network and encourage domestic travel.

Skardu has grown to be a more popular travel destination for outdoor enthusiasts thanks to its magnificent landscapes, tranquil lakes, and towering mountains.

With the opening of this new route, visitors from Lahore and the neighbouring areas will be able to enjoy Skardu’s attractions without having to endure arduous and protracted road trips. The direct flights will drastically shorten travel times and provide travellers with a relaxing and trouble-free trip.