RAWALPINDI: Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s family weren’t allowed to meet him on Saturday.

According to Qureshi attorney, Barrister Taimoor Malik, the daughter of the vice chairman of the PTI waited for him for hours before leaving without talking to him.

According to Mr. Malik, the vice chairman of the PTI refuses to sign any affidavit that would have an impact on his political and democratic rights.

He emphasised the possibility that he would be transferred to the Attock jail tonight, which would be against the court’s orders.