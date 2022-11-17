ISLAMABAD: Winter has arrived, and there is a severe gas shortage, especially in Punjab province where, starting next month, household consumers will only receive eight hours each day.

According to sources, Punjab will be hardest hit by the gas shortage since Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited won’t have enough for the region. It is primarily due to Punjab’s less role in production compared to Sindh, Balochistan, and KPK.

The province from whence the gas comes has the first claim to it, as stated in Article 158 of the Constitution. Although the situation may be better in other provinces, home consumers in Punjab will receive at predetermined times during the day.

Despite this month’s apparent improvement, sources cautioned that things will start to deteriorate after December.Next month, Sui Northern’s network will experience a 300 mmcfd deficit.

Gas supplies to domestic users, captive power plants, and the CNG industry will be reduced as a result.Additionally, since switching to LNG, the CNG industry in Punjab has already experienced challenges. At the same time, LNG is currently unavailable because Pakistan LNG Limited was unsuccessful in securing a spot purchase.