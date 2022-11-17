Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan’s aspiring opener, said he couldn’t wait to participate in the World Test Championship final as he has his sights set on the trophy.In December and January, Pakistan will host five Test matches, including three matches against England and two matches against New Zealand.

With 51.85% of the available points, the team captained by Baba Azam is presently in fifth place overall in the World Test Championship rankings.The series versus England and New Zealand is crucial for us because of the World Test Championship, he remarked.

The top nine Test teams, who will play six series each, are included in the current cycle, which spans from July 2021 to June 2023. The final, which will be held at The Oval in June 2023, will include the top two teams.

As he tries to maintain his rhythm before the important Test matches, Imam-ul-Haq is currently participating in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He explained, “By playing domestic cricket, I’m aiming to keep my form. “We have to start our training all over again each time because test cricket often occurs after a long gap.”

Compared to ODIs and T20Is, “I prefer playing Test matches on home soil,” he continued.The trip of Pakistan by top cricketing nations pleased the left-hander as well.”I’m pleased to see that full-strength teams from England and New Zealand are travelling to Pakistan. It’s beneficial for our cricket when top teams visit Pakistan, he remarked.