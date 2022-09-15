According to a source, Vikram Vedha, starring Hritik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, will have one of the “widest openers” of any Bollywood film when it opens in more than 100 countries around the world.

The much-anticipated action thriller film will debut in regions where Bollywood films are released on the specified day and time, including North America, the UK, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand, according to Variety.

According to reports, the film will debut in 22 European countries as well as 27 African and Latin American nations, including Japan, Russia, Panama, and Peru—all “non-traditional regions” for a Bollywood film.

The film, a remake of the popular Tamil film Vikram Aur Betaal, centers on the tough cop Vikram (Khan), who is on the watch for the dangerous thug Vedha (Roshan). What follows is a series of cat-and-mouse chases, which makes for an exciting and captivating story.