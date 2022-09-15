In the event that Imran Khan, the party chairman, is detained, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced on Thursday that it would shut down Islamabad and organize nationwide rallies.

At a meeting of the PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Advisory Committee, the course of action was agreed upon.

Pervaiz Khattak, the provincial president of the PTI, presided over the meeting in Islamabad, which also included prominent officials Asad Qaiser, Nurul Haq Qadri, Azam Swati, Ali Amin Gandapur, Omar Ayyub, Shehryar Afridi, Atif Khan, Shaukat Yousafzai, and Shahram Trakai.

In the event of Imran Khan’s arrest, all roads leading to Islamabad will be closed, and a sit-in will be held until the “imported administration” is overthrown, according to K-P Labour Minister Shaukat Yousafzai.

The PTI chairman Imran was arrested in a terrorist case after reportedly threatening Zeba Chaudhry, additional sessions judge in the federal capital, according to Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed’s complaint.