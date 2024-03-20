According to a statement released by the French Competition Commission, Google has been fined for violating European Union intellectual property laws.

The European body also raised concerns about Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Bard (now renamed Gemini).

According to the statement, the AI chatbot is being trained on the content of news agencies and media organizations without informing them.

The statement further stated that various measures were proposed by the company in this regard but they were not implemented.

Google has not issued any statement in this regard.

The fine follows a lawsuit filed by major French media outlets over online content.

Google was initially fined 500 million euros in this case, but by settling it out of court, Google assured to take various steps.

Now the French Competition Commission has said that Google violated 4 of the 7 terms of the agreement, which it itself agreed to.

Google used media organizations’ copyrighted content to train its chatbot, making it impossible for media organizations to receive fair pricing, the statement said.

This is not the only lawsuit filed against technology companies over the use of AI chatbots.