Political cases cannot last for long, Justice (Rtd) Shaiq Usmani

There is strong hope that we will get the third tranche of the loan from the IMF board, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

The agreement with the IMF was very important for Pakistan, Malik Bostan

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

Our government has capacity, things can improve with IMF, SK Niazi

Finance Ministry should be allowed to work independently, if it does not work, the situation will deteriorate

Big tables and lakhs of rupees are spent on Iftars,

Instead of iftars, money should be given to poor people so that they can eat as they wish

Iftars should not be mere exhibitions and photo sessions,

Cabinet’s decision not to take salary is a good thing, but it should also be implemented,

Decision to reduce expenditure should be continued with consistency,

If Asif Zardari moves towards expediency, many issues will be resolved,

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s meeting with Prime Minister is a positive development

The caretaker government has performed its duties well

PML-N will keep trying to settle matters with PPP.

For the betterment of the country, the element of corruption has to be eradicated from the root.

Justice (R) Shaikh Usmani’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

Political cases cannot last for long, Justice (Rtd)

The court’s remarks about committing terrorism were positive

Revenge politics should end to bring permanent stability in the country

The first thing that is being seen in Pakistan is the politics of division

Founder PTI should get relief, so that political instability ends,

If President Zardari uses his powers, many things will improve.

Economist Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

There is strong hope that we will get the third tranche of the loan from the IMF boardFor loan we have to go to IMF for another program, Taking more loans will make our economy hollow and cannot afford any shocks,

America does not want Pakistan’s economy to deteriorate further, economist

America has allowed us to work on CPEC project with China,

If China will not help us, then IMF and America together cannot save us,

Elite economy and banking are the main factors of our downfall,

Privatization failed earlier too, now they want to privatize institutions again

It was a conspiracy to privatize big banks and sell them to foreigners

It has never happened that commercial banks have invested such a large amount in a country

Economist Malik Bostan’s talk in Sachi Baat program

The entire nation is happy to have reached an agreement with the IMF

The agreement with the IMF was very important for Pakistan,

Hopefully the dollar will come down a little in the coming days

The State Bank had to increase its foreign exchange from 6 billion dollars to 8 billion dollars, Malik Bustan

State Bank has bought 2 billion dollars from the market, Malik Bustan

If we increase exports, we can develop, Malik Bustan

The value of Pakistani bonds has increased due to the agreement with the UAE

If Pakistan gets big contracts, investments will also start coming,

Gwadar port will be functional very soon which will be of great benefit

Big shipping companies will sign agreements with Pakistan, then capital will come

The real leader is the one who takes the nation out of difficult situations