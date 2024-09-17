ISLAMABAD: Former President Arif Alvi met Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in which the proposed constitutional amendments were discussed.

According to sources, JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman received former president Arif Alvi at his residence. PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja was also present in the meeting. During this time important political issues were discussed as well as the constitutional amendments proposed by the government were reviewed. Maulana Atta-ul-Haq Darwish, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Akhunzada Hussain, Abdul Jalil Jan also participated in the meeting. Arif Alvi congratulated Maulana Fazlur Rehman for presenting his position on constitutional amendments. According to the sources, a special task has also been assigned to Arif Alvi by PTI founder chairman Imran Khan.