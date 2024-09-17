Beijing: Pakistan won the bronze medal in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy after 8 years after defeating South Korea in the third place match.

The national team defeated South Korea five to two in the match. For Pakistan, Sufyan Khan and Hanan Shand scored two goals each while Ruman Khan scored one goal. Pakistan’s Sufyan Khan was declared player of the match for scoring two goals. Read more; Asian Champions Trophy Hockey; China reached the final after defeating Pakistan It should be noted that in the semi-final match of the event, Pakistan was defeated by the host China. China defeated Pakistan 2-0 on penalty shootouts. On the other hand, the Federation of International Hockey announced the nominations for the FIH Stars Awards, with Pakistan’s Sufyan Khan named in the Rising Star Player category. The nominations are announced after expert opinion.