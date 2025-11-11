Former law clerks have written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi regarding the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment, Dunya News reported on Monday.

In the letter, the former law clerks urged the Chief Justice to convene a full court meeting to deliberate on the matter. The letter stated that they take great pride in having contributed to the institution in their capacity as former law clerks. It added that the restoration of the judiciary in 2009 gave them confidence in the judiciary’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding democracy and upholding the Constitution.

In the letter they warned that the independence of the judiciary is now facing a threat far more serious than the one encountered in 2007. It further said that the changes being proposed in the 27th Constitutional Amendment amount to the demise of the Supreme Court.

The letter further stated that, as witnesses to the lawyers’ movement, they know well that the public’s faith in constitutional democracy has always overcome the power of those who seek to undermine it.