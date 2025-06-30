According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), foreign exchange reserves increased by $5.12 billion during the fiscal year 2024-2025.

At the end of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, the value of government foreign exchange reserves reached $14.51 billion.

According to the State Bank, at the end of the previous fiscal year 2023-2024, the value of government foreign exchange reserves was recorded at $9.39 billion.