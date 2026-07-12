The joint “Operation Shaban” of the Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and the police is underway, in which air and ground operations are being carried out by the security forces against the Fitna al-Khawarij in the area.

Security sources said that during the latest operations, 3 more foreigners were killed, the total number of those killed in Operation Shaban has reached 67, 4 more foreigners were killed during the latest operations in Saran Tangi.

Security sources said that since July 5, a total of 105 foreign terrorists have been killed in Operation Shaban and other intelligence-based operations, Operation Shaban will continue in Balochistan until the last terrorist is eliminated. Wildlife

More Khawarij killed in Operation Shaban ongoing in Balochistan, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi appreciated the achievements of the security forces in Operation Shaban.

Mohsin Naqvi said that I salute the brave sons of the Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and the police. The joint operations of the Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and the police are a reflection of the determination to protect national security. I pay tribute to the bravery and professional skills of the officers and soldiers who participated in Operation Shaaban.

Mohsin Naqvi said that there is no place for terrorist elements on the soil of Pakistan. The nation stands by its brave security forces and is determined to completely eliminate terrorism. Operations against terrorists are continuing with full force and will continue.