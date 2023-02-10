Owner of the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Nadeem Omar, has stated that Sarfaraz Ahmed and Babar Azam were both willing to play under the captaincy of the other if Babar had joined the team.

The beauty of Babar and Sarfaraz, in Omar’s opinion, is that they were both willing to play under the other’s captaincy.

“We competed against the Babar-led Zalmi. I have to admit that Babar has a wonderful personality. He is a self-assured young man who focuses his attention on his work. They got along well, and it never appeared that Babar had taken over as captain of the national team from Sarfaraz. Each of them has the utmost respect for the other.

According to Omar, they wanted to sign the Pakistani captain to play for their team but were unable to come to an agreement.