You are aware of what it signifies now that it is officially February?

It’s time for the HBL PSL 8, so get ready, cricket fans! Like every year, tapmad will stream the HBL PSL 8 in HD and ad-free!

As matches are split between them from 13 to 26 February, the HBL PSL 8 will be played in two legs at the Multan Cricket Stadium and National Bank Cricket Arena.

The matches will then be contested at the Gaddafi Stadium and Pindi Cricket Stadium from February 26 to March 19, respectively.

Following the opening ceremony on February 13 in Multan, the defending champion Lahore Qalandars and the 2021 winners Multan Sultans will play their first game.

Players to watch in this year’s HBL PSL 8:

Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, and Wasim Jr. are members of Islamabad United.

Haider Ali, Imran Tahir, Matthew Wade, Imad Wasim, and James Fuller Vince are members of the Karachi Kings.

Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Dawid Wiese, Hussain Talat, and Haris Rauf are Lahore Qalandars.

David Miller, Josh Little (Ireland), Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, and Shan Masood are members of the Multan Sultans.

Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, and Wahab Riaz make up Peshawar Zalmi.

Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, and Odean Smith are the Quetta Gladiators.