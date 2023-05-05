Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will work together for first time in a romantic comedy film called Luka Chuppi 2.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was the original title of Vicky and Sara’s movie. According to reports, Luka Chuppi 2 will be the new name chosen by the team.

The idea behind this tactic is because both films are aimed at the same group of viewers, who enjoy comedies and small-town romances. However, the creators have not released any formal statements regarding the matter.

The team is discussing this title because the world of this movie is as eccentric and family-oriented as Luka Chuppi, according to sources.

Sources have also learned that Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Luka Chuppi 2 will both hit theatres on the same day.

In addition, sources confirmed earlier today that Shah Rukh Khan’s movie has been pushed back to August, which is why Laxman Uttekar chose to release his movie on June 2.

Producer Dinesh Vijan thought that June 2 was the perfect date to release the Laxman Uttekar-directed movie because the post-IPL window has historically been lucrative for the releasing of feature films. The trailer will be released soon, and the producers are certain that this family-friendly entertainment will succeed in capturing audiences’ hearts.

Before the release of Adipurush, Luka Chupi 2 hopes to have a two-week free run at the box office. Prepare yourself for a good time in June when Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan star in Laxman Uttekar’s new film.