Arijit Singh, an Indian playback singer, wishes to contribute to helping others by paying for the construction of a hospital entirely out of his own expense.

In West Bengal’s Jangipur, where Murshidabad is located, Arijit wants to construct a hospital. Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, has also backed him.

The district and state governments in Murshidabad have been contacted by the West Bengal chief minister to help the artist reach his objective.

The CM talked about building Arijit’s hospital during the administrative meeting of Murshidabad and Malda on Thursday.

“Arijit, the son of our soil, wants to do something for the village,” she commanded all the officials. He intends to construct a hospital. I’ve handed the district administration the materials. In Jangipur, Murshidabad, he wants to construct a hospital. I’ll advise the government to offer him all the assistance they can.

The CM also gave the Jangipur MP Khalil Ur Rahman instructions to help him build a hospital.

“MP Khalilur will be ecstatic if Arijit establishes a hospital in Jangipur. So I’m asking you to assist Arijit,” she said.

“The state government has built a super specialty hospital in Jangipur,” added chief minister Mamata Banerjee. People will benefit if Arijit builds the hospital.

Building a hospital is a noble goal for which Arijit Singh will receive all the help and backing he requires from the relevant authorities.