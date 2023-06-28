KARACHI: Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari, a former famous couple, reunited during the Babylicious movie launch.

Yes, Syra and Shahroz welcomed guests together at the Babylicious premiere in Karachi. The film is scheduled to open in theatres tomorrow, the first day of Eid-ul-Adha.

Due to a variety of factors, the Babylicious project was put on hold for several years. While Syra and Shahroz were still dating, the movie began to be filmed.

Due to COVID-19 and other personal concerns involving both performers, the movie was delayed.

The movie’s premiere, which was attended by several famous names, took place last night.

It was possibly the first event that both Syra Yousuf and Sadaf Kanwal attended, together with Yumna Zaidi and Ramsha Khan, who both appear in Syra Yousuf’s Sinf e Aahan.

Eight years after getting married, in 2020, the pair decided to get divorced. Shahroz later wed Sadaf Kanwal, and the two had a daughter together.

The fact that Syra and Shahroz have a sweet baby together is the reason why the two celebs are still in touch.

Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, Behroz Sabzwari, Sajal Ali, and many others were present at the star-studded debut.