Ayesha Omar, a well-known Pakistani actor, has discussed the difficulties that entertainers experience in Pakistan when tackling “taboo” subjects like abuse and harassment. Omar spoke on the possible repercussions of speaking up, including the possibility of losing job chances, in an exclusive interview.

She is still dedicated to spreading awareness and fighting for women’s rights despite the obstacles. Omar is well-known for her part in the hit sitcom Bulbulay and her participation in films like Kukri and Money Back Guarantee.

She has also spoken out against critical social issues like abuse, harassment, and women’s rights. Omar noted, however, that there are restrictions in the Pakistani entertainment sector and that speaking out about taboo themes frequently has a price.

The actor said, “There are many restrictions, and you do lose out on job if you start raising your voice on subjects that are either prohibited or would cause a problem. The Kukri actress also related a time when she was negotiating a two-year campaign with a large brand. When she opened up about being abused by someone in the business, the company voiced worry about potential scandals and the effect they might have on their reputation. “And the brand said, ‘Because if you do [name], we’ll be unable to sign you,” Omar revealed. We don’t want anyone representing our brand to have any negative associations with them.

Omar further stressed that the goal of films like Kukri is to raise awareness of personalities like these and the significance of shielding oneself and children from danger. She expressed gratitude that the movie had finally made it to Pakistani theatres despite the cutting and concessions made, even if the uncensored version was accessible everywhere. “Our goal was to raise awareness about individuals like Iqbal. People like this are always around us, so how can you protect yourself and your kids? “You can’t always be with your kids, so teach them how to protect themselves,” said Omar.