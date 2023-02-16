LAHORE: On Thursday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) postponed the hearing until 2 p.m. on a petition filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan asking for protective bail in the case involving the PTI leaders’ protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office.

Imran Khan’s attorney stated at the beginning of the hearing that they required an additional hour because the consultation process was still ongoing. The lawyer said that Imran Khan was being contacted when the court inquired about if Imran Khan will appear at this time. The LHC then set the next court date for 2 o’clock.

Attorney Azhar Siddique earlier provided power of attorney to represent the former prime minister in the case when Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh resumed hearing. Mr. Khan had complete faith in the judicial system, the attorney informed the judge. If the doctor does not permit Imran Khan to travel, we may provide an explanation to the court, he said. He claimed that because Mr. Khan is the leader of the largest political party in the nation, the PTI leader also faces threats to his life.

He added: “We are debating two separate issues in the case,” hinting that he would submit another plea seeking exemption from personal appearance in the case. The court had earlier postponed the hearing till 12:30 p.m. following his arguments.

After having his bail in a case against him for protesting outside the ECP headquarters cancelled by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday, Mr. Khan submitted the petition for protected bail.

The high court required Mr. Khan to personally appear in the case in order to be granted bail, and it ordered him to do so until Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

The appellant should be brought before the court on a stretcher or in the ambulance till 8 o’clock, if required, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh had said.