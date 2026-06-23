ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday confirmed that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will arrive in Islamabad on Tuesday for an official at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to a Foreign Office statement, Pezeshkian will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including cabinet ministers and senior officials. This marks his second visit to Pakistan in his capacity as president.

During the visit, Pezeshkian is scheduled to meet with President Asif Ali Zardari and hold formal talks with Prime Minister Sharif, the FO said.

“The Chairman of the Senate, the Speaker of the National Assembly, and the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister are also scheduled to call on the Iranian president,” the spokesperson said.

The Foreign Office noted that the two sides will review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explore new avenues to further deepen cooperation across diverse sectors, including trade, energy, border security, people-to-people exchanges, and regional connectivity.

The visit will also provide an opportunity to discuss ongoing diplomatic engagements following the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest.

Earlier, Iranian state and international media reported that the visit would be a one-day trip to the Pakistani capital.

Earlier, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported that a key item on the agenda will be to convey Tehran’s appreciation to Prime Minister Sharif for Pakistan’s recent diplomatic mediation efforts between Iran and the United States.

“The visit will also focus on maintaining high-level bilateral engagement, advancing ongoing cooperation, and reviewing the implementation of previously agreed economic initiatives between the two countries,” IRNA said.

Earlier, sources at the Iranian embassy in Islamabad also confirmed to HUM News English that President Pezeshkian is scheduled to land in Islamabad on Tuesday day time.