Saudi Arabia’s Governor of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan, held a telephone conversation with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

During the call, Prince Fahd bin Sultan extended New Year greetings and conveyed his best wishes. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar thanked him for the warm sentiments, while Prince Fahd also invited him to visit Tabuk.

Both dignitaries expressed their desire to further enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest. Ishaq Dar appreciated Prince Fahd bin Sultan’s personal interest and role in strengthening and promoting Pakistan–Saudi relations.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening the long-standing brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.