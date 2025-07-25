Gilgit: So far, 9 people have died in flood disasters in Gilgit-Baltistan, including 2 women and 2 children, while more than a dozen people have been injured.

Provincial government spokesman Faizullah Faraq said that the number of missing people could be 10 to 12, while more than 500 houses have been destroyed due to flood disasters, and a total of more than 12 kilometers of roads have been destroyed.

Faizullah Faraq said that 27 bridges and 22 vehicles have been destroyed by floodwaters across the province, countless shops and cattle sheds have been destroyed, and thousands of feet of building timber has been washed away along with the floods.

He said that the highest financial and human losses occurred in Diamer district, more than 300 stranded passengers and tourists were rescued. The Pakistan Army actively participated in the rescue and search operation, and GB Scouts personnel also participated fully in the rescue operation and relief operations.

Faizullah Faraq said that the search operation is still ongoing to find the missing persons. Water flow and sliding are continuing in different areas of the province, due to which difficulties are being faced in the search operation. Due to the increasing water flow, difficulties are also being faced in the restoration of roads.

The spokesperson clarified that the rescue operations are ongoing while work has begun to restore water and electricity, the provincial government will not leave the flood victims alone and will provide all possible help.