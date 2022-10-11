LAHORE: PTI leader Colonel (retired) Hashim Dogar resigned as Punjab’s home minister on Tuesday, only days after saying the province’s machinery will not be exploited for the PTI’s long march.

Dogar resigned from the office of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, citing unavoidable circumstances and personal reasons.

The member of the Punjab Assembly stated that he does not wish to continue serving as Punjab’s interior minister.

Dogar is opposed to the long march

The resignation comes ahead of the PTI’s lengthy march toward Islamabad, for which former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been hosting back-to-back rallies.

Despite being a member of the PTI, Dogar stated last week that the Punjab government would not deploy state machinery for Khan’s lengthy march since it was a “political issue,” although he did promise to provide protection.

Earlier, the PTI head urged his party’s leaders to guarantee that thousands of workers converge in Islamabad for the “Azadi March.”

It should be emphasized that Khan’s directives came at a meeting with the district chiefs of Gujranwala, Narowal, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, and Gujrat in Punjab.