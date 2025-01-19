Pakistan defeated West Indies by 127 runs in the first Test match of the series to take a 0-1 lead.

Third Day When Pakistan started the third day of the match played at the Multan Cricket Stadium, middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel lost his wicket without adding any runs, while Kamran Ghulam managed to score 27 runs. Other players included Muhammad Rizwan 2, Noman Ali 9, Agha Salman 14, Sajid Khan 5 and Khurram Shahzad for zero.

The Pakistani team was all out for 157 runs in its second innings and set the West Indies a target of 251 runs to win.

For the West Indies, Jomal Warrick took 7 wickets and Gudakesh Moti took one wicket in the second innings.

Chasing a target of 251 runs, the visitors once again had a disappointing start, with captain Kraigg Brathwaite 12, Michael Lewis 13, Casey Carty 6, Qaim Hodge 0 and Justin Graves 9, Tevin Amlach 14, Kevin Sinclair 10, Gudakesh Moti and Jomal Warrick all out for 0.

For the West Indies, Alec Athens played a resilient innings of 55 runs, but he failed to lead the team to victory.

In the second innings, Sajid Khan and Abrar Ahmed took 5 and 4 wickets respectively for Pakistan.

Second day

On the second day, the game started at 143 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel put on a 141-run partnership for the fifth wicket, but Saud was dismissed for 84 runs while Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for 71 runs.

Among other players, Salman Agha scored 2 and Noman Ali scored 0, Sajid Khan 18 and Khurram Shahzad 7 runs. Thus, the Pakistani team was all out in the first innings after scoring just 230 runs.

For the West Indies, Jomal Warrick and Jaden Sales took 3 wickets each, while Kevin Sinclair took 2 and Gudakesh Moti took one wicket.

When the visiting team opened the batting against the Green Shirts, spinner Sajid Khan showed destructive bowling and sent the first 4 players to the pavilion, later Noman Ali took 5 and Abrar Ahmed took one.

For the West Indies, captain Kraigg Brathwaite scored the most with 11, Michael Lewis scored one, Casey Carty scored zero, Qaim Hodge and Justin Graves scored four, and Tune Amlaach scored six runs, while in the lower middle order, Gudakesh Moti scored 19, Jomal Warrick scored 31 and Jaden Sales scored runs.

The entire West Indies team was all out for just 137 runs against Pakistan, and they have a deficit of 93 runs against Pakistan.

The national team started the second innings confidently, but captain Shan Masood was dismissed for 52 and Mohammad Harira for 29 runs, Babar Azam was a guest of only 5 runs. At the end of the second day, Kamran Ghulam was batting with 9 and Saud Shakeel with 2 runs.

Day 1

At the end of the first day of the first Test of the series, Pakistan scored 143 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Pakistan will resume the innings at 9:30 am. In the first innings of the match, debutant Mohammad Harira scored 6, captain Shan Masood 11 and Kamran Ghulam 5, and Babar Azam scored 8 runs.

For the West Indies, Jaden Sales took 3 wickets, while Gudakesh Moti took one wicket.

The toss (fog) of the match was delayed due to bad weather, but the umpires, after examining the ground and field, announced the toss at 1 pm and the start of the match at 1:30 pm.

National team captain Shan Masood won the toss and decided to bat first. He said that he wanted to put up a big total in the first innings and put the opposing team in trouble.

The first goal is to end the season by winning the last series of the World Test Championship.

On this occasion, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said that he would have decided to bat first after winning the toss, but he will try to take early wickets against the host team and put them in trouble.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s congratulations:

After the victory in the first match of the series against the West Indies, Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif praised and congratulated the national cricket team for its performance on the victory.

The Prime Minister said in his message that all the players, especially Sajid Khan, performed brilliantly. The entire nation is proud of the cricket team. Hopefully, this series of successes will continue in the future as well.