YouTube Music is introducing a new feature on its platform that will allow users to preview songs directly from artist patches, improving the user experience.

According to the update first reported by 9 to 5 Google, the company has added a ‘Samples’ button to artist sites.

When this button is pressed, short video clips of the particular artist are opened. This way, listeners will be able to see the music genre and video before entering the albums and decide.

Explaining the feature, YouTube Music highlighted that samples ‘offer a glimpse of the artist, video and feel of the song. It is an easy way for listeners to get a feel for an artist’s music without having to listen to the entire track.