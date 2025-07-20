Bangladesh easily chased down the entire Pakistan team for 110 runs in the first match of the T20 series and won the match by 7 wickets for the loss of 3 wickets and took a 0-1 lead in the series.

In the first T20 of the series played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Bangladesh, host team captain Liton Das won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first.

Pakistan started batting and in the second over, Saim Ayub took the wicket of Taskin Ahmed for 6 runs on a score of 18, after which the batters lined up and at one point, 5 Pakistani players returned to the pavilion for a total score of only 46.

Muhammad Haris 4, captain Salman Ali Agha 3, Hassan Nawaz 0 and Hassan Nawaz 3 were out.

Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah took the team’s score to 70 runs in a sixth wicket partnership, but Fakhar was run out after playing an innings of 44 runs.

Khushdil was out for 17 runs, Abbas Afridi 22, Faheem Ashraf 5 and Salman Mirza were run out without opening their account and returned to the pavilion.

The entire Pakistan team was out for 110 runs on the third ball of the last over.

Taskin Ahmed took the most wickets for Bangladesh with 3 wickets and Mustafizur Rahman took two wickets.

Bangladesh started the batting poorly in pursuit of an easy target and Salman Mirza, playing his first international match for Pakistan, got the wicket in the fifth ball of his first over.

Parvez Hossain took over after Tanzeed was dismissed early, although captain Liton Das also became Salman Mirza’s second wicket and could add only one run.

Tohid Hrideoy supported Parvez well and played an innings of 36 runs to take the team’s score to 80 runs but Abbas Afridi blew his wickets.

Parvez Hossain Emon scored his half-century in 39 balls with the help of 3 fours and 5 sixes and played an innings of 56 runs without being out, from the other end Zakir Ali scored 15 runs in 10 balls with the help of 3 fours to lead the team to victory.

Bangladesh achieved the target of 111 runs by scoring 112 runs in the third ball of the 16th over and took a 0-1 lead in the series.

Salman Mirza made his international debut by taking two wickets, Abbas Afridi got one wicket.

Bangladesh’s Parvez Hossain was declared the player of the match.

Both teams for the match consisted of these players;

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Muhammad Haris, Hassan Nawaz, Salman Agha, Muhammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

Bangladesh XI: Parvez Hossain Iman, Tanzeed Hasan, Liton Das, Tohid Haridoy, Shamim Hossain, Zakir Ali, Mahdi Hasan, Rashad Hossain, Tanzeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman