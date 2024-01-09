The Minister for Information Technology, Dr. Umar Saif, has announced that a standardized quality test for 75,000 information technology graduates will be conducted on January 15. This decision is part of efforts to revamp IT education in collaboration with various entities, including HEC, the National Computing Accreditation Council, the Examination Testing Council, the Pakistan Software Export Board, and the Pakistan Software Houses Association.

Dr. Saif mentioned that students who pass the test successfully will have job opportunities through the Industry Placement Program. Additionally, funds will be allocated to support special industry courses in universities, aiming to equip students with the necessary skills for current industry trends and requirements.

The Minister highlighted the role of the National Computing Accreditation Council in determining a university’s rating and permissible enrollment of IT students based on the pass rate of their students. He emphasized the importance of aligning educational institutions with industry needs and the significance of industry-specific training to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical industry requirements.