The Minister of Planning and Development of Gilgit Baltistan, Raja Nasir Ali Khan, has announced that a seven-day long ‘Winter Sports Festival’ will be held in the snow-covered region of Gilgit Baltistan from January 15 to 25. The festival aims to attract millions of local and foreign tourists and will feature more than fifty-two teams, including 12 female athletes.

According to the minister, the event is intended to showcase the beauty of the region and promote a positive image of Pakistan globally. As part of the festival, Gilgit-Baltistan has also inaugurated the ‘Ice Hockey Championship’ this year. The minister expressed confidence in the potential of Gilgit-Baltistan to host major international events such as the Asian Games and the 2026 Olympics, which would further enhance Pakistan’s reputation on the global stage.

Winter sports such as ice skating and skiing have historically been popular in Gilgit-Baltistan. The festival will feature competitions in skating, ice hockey, and ice curling, with hundreds of athletes from ten different districts participating. The government is focusing on promoting winter sports in the region, which will not only improve Pakistan’s international image but also benefit the local community in various ways.

In addition to the sports activities, the festival will include stalls showcasing traditional dresses, food, and handicrafts, providing an added attraction for tourists and supporting local culture and entrepreneurs.