Mirpur, Azad Kashmir: According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, the Muslim League-N won the first phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections.

received the complete unofficial and unconfirmed results of 13 seats, according to which the PML-N won 9 seats and the PPP won 4 seats.

According to, people participated in the voting process on Monday in 13 constituencies of three districts of Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimber of Mirpur division. The polling process began at 8 am and continued till 6 pm. Special security arrangements were made to maintain law and order.

The polling was to end at 5 pm, however, the Chief Election Commissioner extended the polling time in Mirpur division by one hour, which continued till 6 pm, after which the polling process was stopped and the votes were counted.

Unconfirmed and unofficial results:

Constituency LA 1 Mirpur 1

According to the results of all 139 polling stations in Constituency LA 1 Mirpur 1, Azhar Sadiq of the PML-N was declared successful by securing 15,427 votes, while Muhammad Afsar Shahid of the PPP was in second place by securing 9,832 votes.

LA 2 Mirpur 2

After the results of all 149 polling stations in LA 2 Mirpur 2 were completed, Qasim Majeed of the PPP was successful by securing 12,904 votes, while Azeem Bakhsh Chaudhry of the PML-N was able to secure 8,182 votes.

LA 3 Mirpur 3

The PPP also won in LA 3 Mirpur 3. According to the results of all 161 polling stations, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan won with 11,676 votes, while PML-N’s Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed got 9,832 votes.

LA 4 Mirpur 4

After the results of all 162 polling stations were completed in LA 4 Mirpur 4, Chaudhry Rukhsar Ahmed of PML-N won with 20,172 votes, while PPP’s Chaudhry Sohaib Arshad came in second with 13,865 votes.

LA 5 Bhimber 1

From LA 5, PML-N candidate Waqar Ahmed Noor won with 30,259 votes, while PPP candidate Chaudhry Pervez Ashraf got 29,574 votes.

LA 6 Bhimber 2

According to the results of 100 polling stations out of 195 in LA 6 Bhimber 2, PML-N’s Chaudhry Muhammad Razaq is leading with 21,210 votes, while Ali Shan Chaudhry of the Utsharq Pakistan Party is in second place with 11,354 votes.

LA 7 Bhimber 3

After the results of all 237 polling stations in LA 7 Bhimber 3 were completed, PML-N’s Chaudhry Tariq Farooq was declared successful with 35,490 votes, while independent candidate Chaudhry Anwarul Haq remained in second place with 25,100 votes.

LA 8 Kotli 1

According to the provisional results of all 155 polling stations in LA 8 Kotli 1, PPP’s Zafar Iqbal Malik won by securing 19,535 votes, while PML-N’s Malik Muhammad Nawaz Khan secured 11,966 votes.

LA 9 Kotli 2

After the results of all 178 polling stations in LA 9 Kotli 2 were completed, PML-N’s Umair Naeem was declared the winner with 31,080 votes, while PPP’s Javed Iqbal Badhanvi was in second place with 28,509 votes.

LA 10 Kotli 3

According to the results of all 169 polling stations in LA 10 Kotli 3, PPP’s Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin won by securing 12,431 votes, while PML-N’s Fateh Mahmud-ul-Hasan was in second place with 9,245 votes.

LA-11 Kotli 4

According to the results of all 206 polling stations of LA-11 Kotli 4, Muhammad Asif of PML-N won by securing 26,190 votes, while Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq of PPP came in second place by securing 21,751 votes.

LA-12 Kotli 5

Unconfirmed and unofficial results of all 207 polling stations of LA-12 Kotli 5 were revealed, according to which Muhammad Riyasat Khan of PML-N won by securing 35,168 votes, while Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin of PPP came in second place by securing 30,320 votes.

LA-13 Kotli 6

After the results of all 193 polling stations in LA-13 Kotli 6 were completed, PML-N’s Raja Ayaz Ahmed Khan was declared successful with 21,856 votes, while Utsharq Pakistan Party’s Nisar Ansar Abdali was in second place with 15,859 votes.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb’s statement on X

PML-N leader and Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb wrote on social networking site X that on July 24, Mirpur had announced its decision in favor of PML-N upon the arrival of Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and today, by stamping the lion, it has officially announced that the development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir is only linked to the PML-N.

Marriyum Aurangzeb wrote that Muzaffarabad has already announced its decision on July 21, Kashmiris will officially announce their decision by stamping the lion on August 2, Insha Allah.

Decline in voter turnout

A smaller number of people exercised their right to vote in the polling process than in the previous election, and the voter turnout was lower than in the past.