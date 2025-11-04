In the first match of the one-day series, South Africa set Pakistan a target of 264 runs to win.

In the match underway at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, the South African team, batting first at the invitation of Pakistan, was dismissed for 263 runs in 49.1 overs.

For the Proteas, Quentin de Kaa, who came back from retirement, was outstanding with 63 runs. Luan-Dre Pretorius made 57, captain Matthew Britzke 42, Corbin Bosh 41, Sinthemba Cashel 22, Tony de Zorzi 18, Donovan Ferreira 3, George Linda 2, Lizaad Williams 1 and Jorn Forten 0 were dismissed with individual scores.

For Pakistan, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed took 3 wickets each, while Saim Ayub took 2 wickets. Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi took 1 wicket each.