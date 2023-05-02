As there are currently over twenty suspected cases of monkeypox in Pakistan, Punjab has now reported its first case of the contagious illness.

The data of the patient, who has been identified as having the infection, has been sent to the monkeypox disease warning centre.

According to reports, the 41-year-old landed in Pakistan from Saudi Arabia on April 17. On April 20, the National Institute of Health confirmed the illness. The patient is currently in seclusion.

There are over twenty suspected cases, interim Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram informed the media, adding that the majority of the patients have returned from Saudi Arabia.

He claimed that because the virus was new to them, doctors and paramedics were receiving training to handle the cases. He claimed that with the aid of rescue personnel, who are also receiving training, the mpox sufferers would be transported to hospitals.