A 30-year-old foreign worker who was employed as a driver in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, tested positive for the monkeypox virus on his way back to Pakistan on Thursday.

After his symptoms were recognised, Meer Muhammad was placed in isolation. His contact tracing is presently continuing after the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre’s test on his skin lesions revealed a positive result for the virus.

He crossed Oman on his way from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.

Health officials had previously said last week that the virus had cleared up in the first two instances of monkeypox to be documented in Pakistan.

The person who was treated at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital in Islamabad before being deported from Saudi Arabia has been released, according to representatives of the ministry.

It had also stated that the second person, who was placed under home quarantine, is presently in stable condition.

Health officials have urged people to exercise caution and stay attentive in the wake of the potential spread of monkeypox, a viral disease with symptoms similar to smallpox.