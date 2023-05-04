Abdul Jalil Jamil, the father of businessman Omar Jamil and seasoned actor Nadia Jamil, passed away on Thursday. He was the youngest child of Sheikh Mohammad Jamil and Hafeeza Jamil, and he was born on February 18, 1945. His daughter, the Behadd actor, posted the sad news to Instagram along with a prayer for her deceased father.

On the photo-sharing app, Nadia posted a picture of himself with his father along with information on his funeral arrangements for friends and admirers. “We belong to Allah and to Allah we return. Please say a prayer for a gentle transition for my lovely father,” she said in the caption.