Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that instead of burdening the salaried class, emphasis has been placed on increasing the tax net. Work is underway to make retailers a part of the system to increase the tax net.

Speaking in the National Assembly session, he said that Azimuddin Zahid and Khawaja Shiraz objected to the budget figures. I wish these objections had been raised in the House instead of the privilege motion.

There has been no change in the figures related to national accounts, no change has been made in the economic figures.

The Finance Minister said that Pakistan played a sincere role by stopping the US-Iran war. The US-Iran agreement has raised our national prestige. I thank all the members of the Assembly and the Senate for the budget debate.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said that some proposals are intended to be included in the finance bill. This year, we will meet the target of remittances of $41 billion. IT exports are expected to be $4.5 billion.

He said that instead of burdening the salaried class, emphasis has been placed on increasing the tax net, work is underway to make retailers a part of the system to increase the tax net, the performance of the FBR was criticized,

Our government collected additional revenues of fourteen billion dollars in two years.

Details of unapproved mandatory expenditures of more than 407 trillion 41 billion 55 crore rupees were presented in the National Assembly.

More than 259 trillion 92 billion 20 crore rupees have been allocated for paying domestic debts. More than 69 trillion 82 billion rupees have been allocated for paying interest on domestic debts, while more than 58 trillion 36 billion rupees have been allocated for paying foreign debts. More than 10 trillion 71 billion 39 crore rupees have been allocated for paying interest on foreign debts.

7 billion 44 crore rupees have been allocated for the Supreme Court. More than Rs 6 billion 40 million has been allocated for the Federal Constitutional Court, while more than Rs 2 billion 36 million has been allocated for the Islamabad High Court. More than Rs 9 billion 82 million has been allocated for audit.

More than Rs 2 billion 123.5 million has been allocated for the Federal Ombudsman, while Rs 645.5 million has been allocated for the Federal Tax Ombudsman. Rs 10 billion 577.5 million has been allocated for elections.

More than Rs 1 trillion 30 billion has been allocated for repayment of short-term external loans. Rs 57 billion has been allocated for grants and miscellaneous expenses.

Rs 7 billion 96 million has been allocated for the National Assembly, while Rs 6 billion 42 million has been allocated for the Senate. Rs 6 billion 93 million has been allocated for allowances, superannuation and pension.

Rs 500 million has been allocated for foreign missions, while Rs 539.4 million has been allocated for the law and justice sector. Rs 963.7 million has been allocated for allowances for employees of the President’s Public Office.

More than Rs 1.83 billion has been allocated for allowances for employees of the President’s Personal Office, while Rs 5 million has been allocated for Pakistan Post.