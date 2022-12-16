Lollywood diva Mahira Khan will co-star in the upcoming film Aaj Rung Hai with actor Humayun Saeed.

The film that Zanjabeel Asim is directing was written by National Award-winning author Nadeem Baig.

The two celebrities have affirmed the news. When a fan questioned the actress on Twitter, “When can we expect to see @iamhumayunsaeed and you @TheMahiraKhan together? #AskMahira.

After a fan retweeted a remark, Khan replied, “I hope very very soon.. kyun @iamhumayunsaeed.

Saeed commented on the Superstar actor’s post as well, writing: “Yess v soon… movie ka naam bhi bta dun?

The first trailer for the next film is widely anticipated by fans, who are urging the producers to make it available as soon as possible.

Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed last appeared together in the Farhat Ishtiaq play Bin Roye. The initiative received tremendous support from the audience, who also praised the two’s on-screen chemistry.