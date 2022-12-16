Recently, Instagram launched out a number of new features, including “Notes,” which will compete with Twitter.

Notes are brief notes with a character limit of 60, which can be text or an emoji. The additional note is displayed to followers by being connected to the user’s profile image.

The message can be changed to a new one and will be there for the next 24 hours. By selecting the profile image in the DM menu, the followers can respond to that content directly.

As per Instagram, the need for an instantaneous method of user communication led to the introduction of the new function.

The software recognised throughout its testing phase that its users required a simple means of communicating what was on their thoughts. As a result, the new feature has been introduced.

In addition to notes, Instagram plans to roll out additional features including Group Profiles, which would limit who can see a user’s posts or photographs to. Additionally, it is developing the “Pass it on” function, which would let users designate one another to carry on a trend.