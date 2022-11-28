LVIV: Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president of Ukraine, issued a warning on Sunday, claiming that Russia was “preparing new strikes” on his nation. He urged the military and the populace to be ready for another week of strain on the electricity grid brought on by subzero temperatures.

Recently, Moscow has attacked critical infrastructure, causing power disruptions and the deaths of citizens. Millions were left without heat, light, or water as a result of strikes that took place last Wednesday, which resulted in the conflict’s nine-month conflict causing the worst damage to date (32 Fahrenheit).

“We know that the terrorists are preparing fresh attacks. We can be certain of this “In his Sunday night video address, Zelenskiy remarked. Sadly, they won’t stop acting out as long as they have missiles. He noted that the upcoming week can be equally challenging as the previous one.

Moscow made no comment in response to Zelenskiy’s allegations.As millions of people in and around the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv suffered with disruptions to electricity supplies and central heating caused by the waves of Russian air attacks, snow fell and temperatures hovered around freezing on Sunday.

Although workers were reportedly close to finishing the restoration of heat, water, and electricity, some blackouts had to be instituted due to high consumption.

President Vladimir Putin declared Moscow’s territorial demands to be non-negotiable after annexing large portions of Ukraine east and south in September. Zelenskiy declared that Ukraine’s territorial integrity cannot be negotiable and that he would not engage in negotiations with Moscow after the annexation.