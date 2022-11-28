RAWALPINDI: On Monday, the City Traffic Police (CTP) of Rawalpindi completed the traffic plans for the cricket matches between Pakistan and England and helped the drivers.

The Pakistan and England cricket teams will begin practising today at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Double Road, according to a CTP spokeswoman.

More than 432 traffic police officers would conduct responsibilities throughout the cricket matches to manage traffic flow, according to the traffic plan created on Chief Traffic Officer (Rawalpindi) Taimoor Khan’s directions.Additional traffic police officers would be deployed on various alternate routes in response to the influx of cricket fans on the Double Road.

The sector in-charges were also instructed to be present in the field and maintain an uninterrupted flow of traffic, according to CTO Taimoor Khan, who also gave orders to all the circle in-charges to monitor the traffic arrangements in respective circles.

In order to accommodate road users and relieve traffic flow, more traffic wardens were deployed on other routes, he said, adding that CTP was working to raise awareness of the most recent traffic condition through FM 88.6 and social media.

When they arrived at the Pindi cricket pitch, the English team was beaming.When the English team arrived at the Pindi cricket venue, they were all grins. For the next series, the athletes practised their batting, bowling, and fielding.