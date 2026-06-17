he display of the Saudi Arabian national flag during the traditional ceremony before the match between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup attracted the attention of the fans.

As per the usual procedure of the tournament, the flags of other countries were laid out horizontally on the field, however, the Saudi Arabian flag was displayed slightly above the ground at a specific location instead of being placed on the ground.

This special arrangement was made by the organizers due to the religious and cultural sensitivities associated with the Saudi national flag.

The national flag of Saudi Arabia bears the word Tayyiba, due to which it is kept with special respect and is protected from any situation that could be considered contrary to its religious or national status.

For this reason, instead of placing the flag on the ground, it was installed at a separate elevated position so that it does not touch the ground and its sanctity is maintained.

Saudi authorities have previously stressed during international sports and official events that the national flag should not be used on objects or in places where it could be stepped on, damaged or disrespected.

The move was also praised on social media, where users praised the organizers’ respect for Saudi Arabia’s religious and cultural traditions.