The final Group J match between Austria and Algeria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup ended in a 3-3 draw, but the result sparked a new debate after a thrilling match.

The draw sent both teams through to the knockout stage, while Iran was eliminated from the event, which Iranian fans have strongly objected to and demanded an investigation from FIFA.

The statements made by Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez after the match have made the match even more suspicious.

Riyad Mahrez said that the situation was a bit strange. We were trying to play fast, while the Austrian players were mostly playing behind. Then at the last moment the ball came to me, so I had no choice but to try to score. I respect the rules of the game and football.

Mahrez added that the good thing for them was that they (Austria) also scored and they also qualified. We both reached the next stage and that was the most important thing today.

Talking about his injury-time goal, the Algerian captain said that I know it was an embarrassing situation but what would I have done if the ball had come to me?

After these statements by Riyad Mahrez, speculations about match-fixing also emerged on social media, however, no official response or investigation has been announced by FIFA or any relevant body in this regard.

“I had to score against Austria. I know it’s embarrassing.” Translation: the result was fixed. They advance. Iran pushed out. This is cheating. Now FIFA must investigate. But they won’t.



It should be noted that the match was reminiscent of the infamous ‘Disgrace of Gijon’ of 1982 when a controversial result between West Germany and Austria eliminated Algeria from the World Cup.

This time too, some fans claimed on social media that both teams achieved a result that was in their favor, but both teams have denied these allegations.

Iranian fans shared several videos of the match, claiming that at times both teams did not seem to be making a serious effort to win.

On the other hand, Austria coach Ralf Rangnick strongly denied any collusion, saying that if this was a pre-arranged match, such a dramatic ending in the last minutes would never have been seen.

Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic also said that the 3-3 result is proof that only football wins on the field, not any conspiracy.

Austria will now face Spain in the knockout stage, while Algeria will face Switzerland.